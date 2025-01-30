More VOCFM News

Tariq Ramadan calls for critical thinking amid global tensions

For nearly two decades following the end of the Cold War, the Middle East’s regional power dynamics remained relatively stable, with the United States serving as the dominant external force.

However, with shifting geopolitical landscapes and the policies of the Trump administration, concerns have been raised about the broader impact on the region amid escalating tensions.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Swiss academic, philosopher, and writer Tariq Ramadan emphasized the need for Muslims to uphold Islamic values while critically analysing global affairs.

“I think for all of us, we are looking at what is happening in the US with Trump and also what is unfolding in the Middle East and the global reaction. These are challenging times, but as Muslims, we need to be clear on how we approach them,” said Ramadan.

He stressed the importance of remaining steadfast in faith and principles while fostering independent thought on the role of global powers.

“We need to be quite clear on our principles, faith, and also be courageous enough to return to them and say, ‘This is what defines us,’ while at the same time promoting critical thinking when it comes to the role of the US and other powers worldwide.”

Ramadan further cautioned against contributing to increasing global divisions, urging Muslims to adopt a stance of unity and support for victims of injustice.

“As Muslims, while we are facing polarization, we should not be adding to it—especially now, when we see so much division in the world. It is important not to fuel this divide,” he added.

“We are on the side of the victims and all of those who are supporting the victims.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Tariq Ramadan/X

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

