Suspects due in WC courts over illegal possession of drugs, firearms

Several suspects are due in Western Cape courts on Tuesday for illegal possession of drugs, illegal firearms and ammunition.

This includes two suspects busted with an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Delft. Police say officers were conducting Safer Festive Season operations when stopping a grey Toyota tazz on Sunday.

The driver was found attempting to hide a 9mm Norinco firearm between his legs. He and a passenger, aged 25 and 32 respectively, were arrested.

Meanwhile, a man and woman arrested in two separate incidents in Grabouw are due to appear in court for possession of illegal drugs. Police say they received information from a reliable source, relating to a known drug outlet in Van Wyk Street, Snakepark.

A 24-year-old man was detained after 226 tik straws and five sachets tik were discovered.   A 36 year old female was thereafter arrested at  Rooidakke, when she was found with 13 mandrax tablets and 13 sachets tik.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk applauded officers for their vigilance, adding that the abuse of illegal substances is one of the root causes of violent crimes in the area.

VOC

 


