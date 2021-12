A 46-year-old man is expected to appear in court tomorrow for attempting to smuggle rhino horn at OR Tambo International Airport.

Police say security guards discovered six pieces of rhino horn inside two chocolates boxes of lunch bar, under the driver seat of his car. It was allegedly declared as Ferrero and Cadbury chocolates.

He was also found with an undisclosed amount of money. The package is understood to have been destined for Shandong province in China.