Suspect arrested for drug possession in Langa,

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

As police continue to clamp down on crime and drugs plaguing residents on the Cape Flats, a 49-year-old foreign national is facing charges of illegal drug possession and is due to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court soon.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said the suspect was arrested in Langa on Thursday evening.

“Members of Operation Shanela deployed in Langa were conducting crime prevention patrols in Zone 22 when they received information from a member of the community of a person who is selling drugs in the area. The members followed up on the information and searched the premises. They found 107 mandrax tablets, 218.70 grams of crystal meth, and a firearm magazine in the house,” he said.

Twigg said two suspects were apprehended in Vrygrond for being involved in a robbery.

“The members were busy with patrols when a lady stopped them in the road and told them that she was robbed of her cellular telephone by two unknown males who she would be able to identify. The members assisted the victim, and the suspects were arrested with the victim’s cellular telephone in their possession,” he added.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied