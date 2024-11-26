More VOCFM News

Study exposes housing inequality for women in urban South Africa

Housing activists from Ndifuna Ukwazi have recently conducted an analysis highlighting the persistent challenges women face in accessing suitable housing in South Africa, despite the country’s strong constitutional and legal protections.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday, Executive Director and Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi, Mpho Raboeane explained, “We have a robust rights framework and legislation that should theoretically promote equality, including social and economic considerations. However, we wanted to investigate whether this equality truly exists in practice, given the numerous cases we’ve encountered where women struggle to access adequate housing, particularly secure housing.”

She emphasized the need to explore whether the inequalities seen in rural areas, where women face barriers in accessing land due to patriarchal traditions and succession laws, are also mirrored in urban settings. Raboeane noted, “This issue is reflected in family homes in townships or disputes over deceased estates, often involving the property of a husband.”

The organization also questioned whether urban women are truly better off. Raboeane pointed out that while popular culture often portrays women as “independent,” the reality for many women is far more challenging when it comes to accessing property.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels

 

