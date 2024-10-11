Salt River, Cape Town  11 October 2024

Stricter Saudi rules pose challenges for South African pilgrims and operators

By Ragheema Mclean

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) has confirmed that the Hajj quota for the 1446/2025 pilgrimage will remain fixed at 2,500 pilgrims.

A new regulation from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia requires local travel operators to manage a minimum of 500 registered pilgrims.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive, Chairperson of South African Muslim Travel Operators (Samtoa), Sedick Steenkamp said this requirement will exacerbate the pressure on travel operators.

He said that only one company has achieved the minimum of 500 pilgrims in the past.

“That does create a few planning issues that needs to be sorted out, but I think the travel fraternity is up to this challenge to work together to ensure that pilgrims get the best service and in terms of packages as well.”

Meanwhile, former chairperson of the Ministerial Committee on the Efficient Management of the annual Hajj and Umrah Pilgrimage in SA Ebrahim Rasool stressed that the new regulations presented by the Saudi Kingdom are troubling.

“It is surprising how prescriptive the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has become, and I think it is somewhat disconcerting and disappointing because some of the things we wanted to prevent they have now in fact strengthened within new regulations and I think that there may have created the conditions for achieving things that we have been trying to eliminate.”

Listen to the full interview with Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool below:

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995.

