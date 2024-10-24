Salt River, Cape Town  25 October 2024

More VOCFM News

Streetscapes ‘provides job opportunities for those looking for a hand up, not a handout.’

By Vusuthando Percyvil Dube

Chronic homelessness is a major issue in many cities across the world, including Cape Town. Amidst the city’s bustling streets and gorgeous views is a sizable population of people fighting against the odds to find stability and dignity.

Streetscapes, a dedicated non-profit organization, stands at the forefront of efforts to combat this issue, championing a comprehensive approach that emphasizes work, community, and dignity.

Finance administrator Nazeema Jacobs, a former beneficiary of Streetscapes, exemplifies the organization’s transformative impact. “They have been with me through a lot,” she reflects, highlighting how Streetscapes guided her from desperation to rehabilitation through understanding and support. Jacobs’ journey serves as a reminder of the organization’s unwavering commitment to those seeking a hand up, rather than a handout, in their battle against homelessness.

“There are times in your life where you don’t want to speak about things that hurt you, they open you up, they don’t pressurize you they leave you at ease and when they see you going off again, they give you a little bit of tough love that what they have done with me,” said Jacobs

Since its inception, Streetscapes has recognized that to create lasting change in the lives of the homeless, it is essential to offer more than just temporary relief. Their mission centers on providing individuals with a “hand up” rather than a “handout,” which is reflected in their innovative programs that emphasize employment, community connection, and psychosocial support. The organization collaborates closely with local communities and the City of Cape Town, ensuring that their initiatives are both effective and responsive to the needs of those they serve.

Nazeema and countless more people have shown that with the correct help, there is hope for a better future. You can reach Streetscapes at 087-163-2963 if you’re interested in learning more or contributing to this crucial work

Photo: Streetscapes Website

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

