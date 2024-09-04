Strandfontein, Mitchells Plain residents alerted to scheduled power outage on Friday

By Ragheema Mclean

The City’s Electricity Generation and Distribution Department has announced essential maintenance work that will be conducted on a substation serving parts of Strandfontein and Mitchells Plain.

This upgrade is scheduled for Friday 6 September 2024, from 09:00 to 16:00.

Residents are advised that the duration of the outage is an estimate and may extend beyond the communicated timeframe due to the complex nature of the work.

“In the event that power is not restored within communicated timeframes, residents are advised to check the City’s official communication channels, including the City’s social media channels, or contact the Call Centre before logging a service request in relation to the planned maintenance work,” said the department.

To minimize damage from power surges after the power is restored, residents are encouraged to turn off appliances and to consider all electrical installations as live during the outage.

View the maps below on the the affected areas:

Photos: COCT/Supplied