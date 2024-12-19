Stellenbosch University says Back-on-Track Programme achieves major gains in recovering learning losses

Stellenbosch University stated that the Western Cape Department of Education’s Back-on-Track program has achieved significant success in helping certain learners recover from the substantial learning losses experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professor Servaas van der Berg reported that Grade 7 learners in isiXhosa-medium schools demonstrated the most remarkable improvements, especially in Mathematics, where their progress equated to over 200 additional school days of learning.

“The results for these learners were quite spectacular; some of these learning gains are equivalent to three-quarters of a school year or more, all achieved in just nine Saturday sessions, “Professor Servaas van der Berg noted.

However, he cautioned that expanding this program to encompass the entire student population is not feasible. He emphasized that while these successes are promising, they highlight a broader challenge within the education system.

Photo: VOCfm