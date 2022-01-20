St Andrew’s headmaster resigns after review board’s decision on ‘grooming’ of boys by ex coach

St Andrew’s College (SAC) headmaster Alan Thompson has stepped down with immediate effect after a review board found the school’s former water polo coach had “groomed boys” during his tenure at the school.

The review board, which looked into allegations of sexual misconduct, bullying and substance abuse at the school, found evidence “demonstrated, quite unequivocally, that (the former) water polo coach (David) Mackenzie was grooming boys” and that Thompson had breached his duty of care to his students.

The board, headed by retired Eastern Cape judge Dayalin Chetty, was appointed by Thompson after a six-part investigative podcast by News 24’s Deon Wigget into the 2018 suicide of 16-year-old SAC pupil Thomas Kruger. The podcasts exposed claims that the school’s then water polo coach Daavid Mackenzie had inappropriate interactions with pupils at the prestigious independent school in Makhanda, including Kruger.

St Andrew’s College council said in a statement published on its website on Wednesday night that while the review board found that the evidence presented had demonstrated that Mackenzie was grooming boys, it had not referred to or made findings on allegations of sexual abuse.