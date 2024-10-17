Salt River, Cape Town  17 October 2024

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie slams reports after he attended the Paris Olympics

By Kouthar Sambo

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has slammed reports after he attended the Paris Olympics. This follows claims that his trip cost taxpayers R800, 000 while McKenzie has not disputed these claims.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Wednesday, a sports analyst Hassen Lorgat said the figures McKenzie quoted were R4, 590, 71.

“The backdrop to this was that he stopped two other super fans from their trips due to costs – it is as if he is saying these costs can only be preserved for himself.”

“Mckzenzie has to be rightfully criticized because we can see who is spending the money and has done himself a big disservice,” stressed Lorgat.

*Take a listen further he delves into discussion on this matter.

Photo: Sourced

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

