Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie is criticised for not keeping his word

By Kouthar Sambo

Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie stated he would use his ministerial salary on worthy causes. The statement followed his word to set up a foundation for missing Saldanha Bay schoolgirl Joshlin Smith. While the foundation has not been set up yet, McKenzie said he did not want to rush the matter.

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Liam Jacobs took to social media, noting the foundation has not been established by McKenzie as promised. Mckenzie then hit back, saying he was not going to be answerable to other political parties on how his monies are spent.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive, a political analyst, Andre Duvenage, said McKenzie has made numerous promises and failed to deliver. However, he added this is not unusual in the game of politics.

“We know throughout South African politics and the world that making promises as a politician and failing to deliver is not unique to this country. However, there’s another dimension to it: the tension between the DA and PA creates an environment of conflict, and now smaller issues appear to be bigger, creating larger momentum,” explained Duvenage.

Photo: sourced