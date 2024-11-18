More VOCFM News

Speculation on Botswana’s future continues to mount in the wake of historic election season

By Daanyaal Matthews 

Botswana has been a major topic of conversation across Africa as the monumental political success of the Umbrella Democratic Change (UDC) overtook the historically powerful Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) with a sweeping victory at the polls. The victory of the UDC and the appointment of their leader, Duma Boko, as President have been tied to stagnation in the African state and a lack of trust of the populace in a BDP future. 

This rationale behind the BDP’s failure and the UDC’s success has crafted a paradigm in Botswana where speculation is ripe as the country faces numerous woes both in employment and commodity trading as Botswana’s most profitable export—diamonds—have fallen in price with dependency on the commodity being a major point of concern, leading to queries on what the UDC will do in its new position. 

Thelma Nyarhi, researcher at the Democracy Development Programme, the manifesto of the UDC, the words of the new president, and recent changes in executive leadership have reinvigorated hope in the landlocked African state. 

“We have promises of a better economic future from the manifesto and even from the few decisions that have been made. We have seen an appointment of ministers that appear to be prepared and qualified for the position they have been put in,” argued Nyarhi. 

Listen to the full interview here: 

 Photo: WikiMedia Commons

Picture of Daanyaal Matthews
Daanyaal Matthews

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app