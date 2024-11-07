Special Vote applications for Ward 30 By-Election close soon

Applications for Special Votes in the Ward 30 by-election will close on Friday, 8 November, at 17h00.

Just six months after South Africa’s national and provincial elections, Ward 30 residents in Manenberg will head to the polls again for a by-election, where thousands of registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots.

The by-election, prompted by the passing of former ward councillor Bonita Jacobs, will take place on Wednesday, 20 November 2024.

Meanwhile, special votes are scheduled for Tuesday, 19 November, from 8h00 to 5h00, covering both in-person voting at stations and home visits.

Speaking to VOC News Chairperson of the Manenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF) Vanessa Adriaanse said that the IEC has informed the community about special vote applications through pamphlets and social media.

“The IEC will be conducting walkabouts from Monday to Thursday in the coming week to provide more information to residents on the elections,” Adriaanse noted.

The candidates contesting the ward 30 by-election include:

– Anwar Constance of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP)

– Yamkela Mayalo of the African National Congress (ANC)

– Deidrée Carol De Vos of the Democratic Alliance (DA)

– Mogamat Yusuf Hopeof the National Coloured Congress (NCC)

– Yumna Alexander of the Patriotic Alliance (PA)

– Abdul Karriem van der Schyff of the Truth and Solidarity Movement

– Moewada Abrahams of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK)

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile