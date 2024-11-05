SPCA calls on Capetonians to consider effects fireworks has on animals this Guy Fawkes

The Good Hope Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has urged residents to consider the impact that fireworks have on pets.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, the Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abrahams explained that animals are sensitive creatures and fireworks can have long lasting effects.

“A fear of fireworks is a common phobia for dogs. The loud, unpredictable noise and flash of light can be frightening and may result in panic attacks, erotic behaviour or worse, instant death,” she added.

Abrahams shared some tips that can be used to protect pets during this time.

“Make sure that your pets have a collar and that all information are correct. Create a safe space for your pets, masks the sound of the fireworks by turning up the volume of your TV set, take your pets out for a walk ahead of the evening festivities. Comfort your pets a bit more than normal, just to reassure them that you know that they are affected, but you are doing everything you can to ensure that they remain safe,” she stressed.

Listen to full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay