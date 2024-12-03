More VOCFM News

Spaza shop owners urged to become tax compliant 

As the deadline looms for spaza shops to register their stores, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, shop owners are urged to take the necessary steps to legalize their stores to avoid being shut down.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday morning, Nwabisa Bidla Ops Manager for Taxbase broadening and education said a spaza shop is like any other business and must register of tax.

“Only businesses that are registered for tax can trade legally. Spaza shops must not only register with their municipality, but also with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for Income Tax. Depending on the type of business they operate, spaza-shop owners might also have to pay other taxes,” she added.

Bidla further stressed that the best way to register for Income Tax is online through SARS eFiling.

“When you register for eFiling for the first time and you do not have a tax reference number, SARS will automatically register you and give you a tax reference number. You must have a valid South African Identity Document (ID), passport, or any other form of identification to register for eFiling,” she said.

