LOCAL

South Africa’s test positivity rate for Covid-19 remained at 14% during the latest reporting period.

A total of 5 668 cases were confirmed, with 119 fatalities. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 92 649.

The Health Department says most of the new cases, namely 1 432, were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, followed by the Western Cape with 1 310 and Gauteng with 1 151. Less than a thousand cases were reported in each of the other six provinces.