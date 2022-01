LOCAL

South Africa’s Covid-19 test positivity rate has declined to 17.6% after it was over 22% last week.

Almost 4,500 cases were confirmed in the latest reporting period, while another 82 people have succumbed to the disease.

The total tally of cases since the start of the pandemic have reached 3.5-million, while the death toll now stands at 92,453.

The majority of new cases were reported in the Western Cape, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.