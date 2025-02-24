South African surfer Paul Samson claims victory at All-Africa Surf Tour in Côte d’Ivoire

Cape Town’s Paul Samson has secured a major victory at the All-Africa Surf Tour in Côte d’Ivoire, marking a strong start to the 2025 season. The Muizenberg-based surfer, who finished as Africa’s number two last year, demonstrated exceptional skill and determination against top competitors from across the continent.

Speaking to VOC News, Colin Fitch, Technical Director of the African Surfing Confederation, praised Samson’s achievement: “Paul Samson won the Côte d’Ivoire tour, beating some of Africa’s biggest names in surfing. He walked away after five heat wins with the title of Côte d’Ivoire champion. This is a great moment for South African surfing, especially considering his marginally disadvantaged background. His rise to the top is truly inspiring, and he now sits at number one on the 2025 rankings.”

Fitch highlighted upcoming opportunities for Samson: “We have a few more events lined up. He’ll compete in two Qualifying Series (QS) events in South Africa before heading to Liberia in May for the Liberia All-Africa Games. We’re all excited to see what’s next for him.”

Despite his success, Fitch noted that Samson has achieved these milestones without support from the South African Surfing Federation.

Samson’s journey has been one of resilience. Having once lived on the streets of Muizenberg with his mother, he has defied the odds to become a leading force in African surfing. His victory in Côte d’Ivoire cements his status as a rising star in the sport.

The All-Africa Surf Tour continues to grow, offering a crucial platform for African surfers to compete at the highest levels while inspiring future generations.

