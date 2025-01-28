More VOCFM News

South African household spending reached R3-trillion in 2022/’23

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has reported that total household consumption expenditure between November 2022 and November 2023 reached R3 trillion. The 2022/2023 income and expenditure survey indicated that the top four spending categories—housing, food, transport, and insurance—accounted for nearly 76% of all household expenditure. According to Stats SA’s Rodney Khumalo, households spent an average of R143,069 in 2023, with male-headed households contributing to over 60% of this total.

Furthermore, the survey revealed that white-headed households had the highest annual income, averaging R676,375, followed by Indian-headed households at R417,431 and black-headed households at R143,632. Notably, white-headed households earned nearly five times more than black-headed households.

VOC News
Photo: Pexels

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app