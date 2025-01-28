South African household spending reached R3-trillion in 2022/’23

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has reported that total household consumption expenditure between November 2022 and November 2023 reached R3 trillion. The 2022/2023 income and expenditure survey indicated that the top four spending categories—housing, food, transport, and insurance—accounted for nearly 76% of all household expenditure. According to Stats SA’s Rodney Khumalo, households spent an average of R143,069 in 2023, with male-headed households contributing to over 60% of this total.

Furthermore, the survey revealed that white-headed households had the highest annual income, averaging R676,375, followed by Indian-headed households at R417,431 and black-headed households at R143,632. Notably, white-headed households earned nearly five times more than black-headed households.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels