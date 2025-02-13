South African Ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, refutes US’ claims centered around SA’s Expropriation Act

By Kouthar Sambo

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said it plans to engage with the United States (US) government to clarify the misinformation regarding the Expropriation Act. DIRCO said US President Donald Trump’s executive order is dismissive of South Africa’s colonial and apartheid history.

During an interview on the PM Drive show, the South African Ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, delved into the current geopolitical political landscape in the US and how this impacts South Africa on a global scale.

Referring to the Expropriation Act, Rasool refuted the US’ claims about land being confiscated, declaring the allegations a “clear untruth.” As a result, Trump decided to halt aid to South Africa following the signing into law of the Expropriation Act.

“The US has been caught out with a lie, and they thought there would be no consequences. What President Trump has done is to weaponise all their complaints and misrepresentations to beat South Africa with,” remarked Rasool.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: @Chrispin_JPhiri/X