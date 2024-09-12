Salt River, Cape Town  12 September 2024

South Africa will be filing its memorial to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in October 2024

By Kouthar Sambo

Recent media reports state that South Africa will be filing its memorial to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in October 2024. This comes as Israel continues to show disregard for international law and expands its ongoing attacks to the West Bank.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Wednesday, a researcher, Dr Farhin Delawala, said South Africa has stated that whatever is happening goes against the genocide convention and various humanitarian measures were to be put in place. Delawala further rehashed the first hearing, which took place in January.

“On the 11th and 12th January (2014), there was a hearing that was held at the Hague, and the court issued an order to prevent furthering acts of genocide and since then, Israel has continued to carry out human rights violations,” asserted Delawala.

Feel free to take a listen further as he unpacks the latets on this matter.

Photo: @CIJ_ICJ/X

 

