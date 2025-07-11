More VOCFM News

South Africa needs stronger support systems to protect senior citizens from online scams

The University of the Western Cape has highlighted the urgent need for increased awareness, clearer guidance, and more robust support systems to protect older individuals from online threats. This follows a research study titled “Cybercrime Against Senior Citizens: Exploring Ageism, Ideal Victimhood, and the Pivotal Role of Socioeconomics.”

According to the university’s communication officer, Harriet Box, the study underscores that as the global population ages, cybercriminals are increasingly targeting senior citizens.

“Older individuals are especially vulnerable, particularly when they live alone. This isolation increases the likelihood of being victimized and coerced into clicking on malicious links. Senior citizens who have fallen victim to scams should never feel that it’s their fault; these scams are intentionally deceptive. Reporting such incidents not only protects the individual but also helps safeguard others,” she said.

