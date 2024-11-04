South Africa is plagued by the water mafia

By Kouthar Sambo

South Africa has been plagued by the water mafia, resulting in water shortages after the water mafia in the country targets wastewater works and local sewage systems to secure extended contracts with municipalities.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive on Monday, Senior Training Coordinator at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), focusing on Transnational Organised Crime and Terrorism, Willem Els, said water mafia are syndicated to deliberately sabotage infrastructure and negotiate favorable contracts with municipalities.

“These mafias are criminal syndicates and cannot operate without compromising state actors. Firstly, they need contracts, and secondly, they need protection. The mafia goes and tender, along with their accomplices within the municipalities in power, and they negotiate favorable contracts for themselves, and the municipalities get their kickbacks,” explained Else.

Photo: Pexels