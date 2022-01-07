Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

SONA to be held at CT City Hall

Local, News
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation Address from Cape Town City Hall this year.

The Presiding Officers of Parliament evaluated suggested locations following the devastating National Assembly fire on Sunday.

Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says City Hall in Cape Town has been selected as the appropriate location.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town has released a post-incident report prepared by the City’s Fire Department on the fire.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says in the interests of transparency, and following great public interest, the report is released publicly without any additional comment. The report can be accessed on the City’s website.

Lewis says while the report is a useful insight into what the firefighters saw on the ground but cannot substitute or replace a full, professional forensic investigation into the causes of the fire, or if any system failure exacerbated its spread.


