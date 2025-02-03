More VOCFM News

SONA 2025: Political analysts’ expectations ahead of SONA

Under a Government of National Unity (GNU), President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to the citizens of South Africa.

Speaking to VOC News, Amanda Gouws, Professor of Political Science at the University of Stellenbosch outlined some of the topics Ramaphosa will highlight during the speech.

“The President will have to mention something about the GNU, and it would have to be something that puts government in a positive light, especially since this is the first time we have seen a GNU. He has no choice but to share their successes and shy away from any disagreements they might have behind closed doors,” she added.

Gouws further stressed that it is vital for the speech to include issues affecting people such as service delivery and effective governance as the local government elections takes place in 2026.

“I think he will definitely allude to trying to make the country a bit better and capitalize on highlighting things people have been complaining about, promising to somehow make things better. He will also have to mention the economy and measures they have in place to strengthen the economy and create sustainable growth,” she added.

