SONA 2025: How the formation of the GNU impact the politcial landscape

By Kouthar Sambo

With the anticipation around the State of the Nation Address (SONA) and the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU), a political analyst, Ashraf Patel, delved into the GNU dynamic and how SONA will impact the political landscape moving forward.

Patel detailed the first GNU, which took place in 1995-1996 after the first democratic elections when the national party insisted on a period of “national unity.” According to Patel, the cabinet at the time consisted of both the African National Congress (ANC), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and National Party (NP) Cabinet ministers.

He detailed why this GNU collapsed for numerous reasons:

“Starting with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) promulgated in 1996 because of different interpretations of the TRC. In this GNU, some of those dynamics are evident, but it’s a different ball game since the ANC has been in power for 30 years, therefore showcasing a mixed record of governance across the board,” explained Patel.

*Listen further as he delves into the latest on this matter

Photo: PresidencyZA/X