SONA 2025: Crime experts’ expectations ahead of SONA

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Dr. Llewellyn MacMaster of the Cape Crime Crisis Coalition has expressed grave concern around crime that has left communities bleeding, with little to no intervention from local government.

Speaking to VOC News, MacMaster said crime has become a normal occurrence in communities, leaving people fearful of their lives as opposed to holding the government to account when it comes to addressing crime.

“As we await the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on what plan of action he has for crime in the country, I want to make it very clear that we need a drastic plan of action, a plan that will bring about change. Year after year we have SONA, and we hear all the promises, but nothing comes of it; we want action and not words,” he stressed.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels