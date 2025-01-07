Social grant beneficiaries urged to replace gold cards with new Postbank black cards by March 2025

Social grant beneficiaries across South Africa are being urged to replace their SASSA Gold Cards with the newly introduced Postbank Black Cards by 31 March 2025.

The transition comes as Postbank enhances security measures to protect beneficiaries.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Postbank spokesperson Bongani Diako emphasized that while the new Black Card functions the same as the Gold Card, it is set boast improved security features.

“The Black Card has enhanced security features which are in the best interest of beneficiaries,” Diako said. “Grants will still be paid after the end of March, but beneficiaries without the new card will need to use alternative methods. Replacing the card now will help them avoid any hassles.”

How to Replace Your Card

Beneficiaries can easily find their nearest replacement site by dialing the USSD code 120218*3#. In the Western Cape, replacement cards are available at:

• USave, Bellville Station

• Checkers Hyper, Parow

• Shoprite, Thembalethu (George)

• Boxer, Langa

• Boxer, Philippi

• Boxer, Mitchells Plain Town Centre

To replace your Gold Card, bring your ID document to any designated site. The process is free of charge.

