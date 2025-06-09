Social Development Pushes for SRD Grant Extension Amid Delays in Basic Income Policy

The Department of Social Development has called for an extension of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant beyond its current end date of March 2026, despite the National Treasury’s plan to terminate the grant next year.

According to the department, the extension is crucial to ensure that millions of vulnerable South Africans continue receiving support while the long-anticipated Basic Income Grant (BIG) policy is finalised.

The policy has once again been sent back for review, sparking frustration among Members of Parliament.

The Basic Income Grant aims to provide regular financial assistance to qualifying citizens and has been in development for several years, facing repeated delays and a lack of transparency.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live, Siyanda Baduza, a Basic Income Researcher at the Institute for Economic Justice, said the department’s request was expected.

“It wasn’t surprising to hear that the department has asked for an extension of the grant because what we know is that the government has been looking for ways to develop a policy on basic income, but this has been delayed, and it’s not been transparent as to why,” said Baduza.

He added that the extension would serve as a buffer for beneficiaries while the formal policy is still being developed.

“The rationale behind the extension was that they want more years to develop the policy as it takes several years to go through the processes, and whilst this is underway the extension would safeguard beneficiaries who are already dependent on the SRD grant, so they don’t lose their income support in the interim.”

