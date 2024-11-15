Social Development begins de-registration of non-compliant NPO’s

The Department of Social Development (DSD) has begun de-registering non-compliant non-profit organisations (NPOs) in a phased approach to uphold public trust and maintain the integrity of the sector.

This move comes as regulatory compliance remains a significant challenge for many NPOs across South Africa. As of October 2024, the DSD reported 295,052 registered NPOs, of which 167,000 are non-compliant.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Feryal Domingo, Acting Executive Director of Inyathelo, expressed concern over the sector’s readiness to address this issue.

“This has been a long time coming, but it’s still a big shock. Almost 50% of registered organisations are non-compliant, and that’s a big concern.”

Domingo highlighted that while most organisations are committed to fulfilling their missions, many face administrative and resource challenges that hinder compliance.

“People are so busy running their organisations that they fail to prioritise operational efficiency, which is essential for submitting annual reports and financials to DSD.” “Many don’t fully understand what’s required, and this gap in knowledge contributes to the high non-compliance rates.”

