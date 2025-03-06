Six Khayelitsha detectives arrested for fraud and defeating justice

Six members of the Khayelitsha detective service are set to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (6 March) after being arrested for fraud and defeating the administration of justice.

Two police sergeants and four constables were taken into custody on Wednesday (5 March) by the Anti-Corruption Unit for allegedly submitting fraudulent travel and subsistence claims amounting to R16,065.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said the officers travelled to the Eastern Cape for investigations between January and September 2022 but allegedly manipulated claims for subsistence and travelling allowance.

“Allegations reveal that they would pay for accommodation and then request a receipt with a higher amount. Members would also share a room but request two separate receipts,” he added.

Van Wyk said that one of the accused officers is also facing an additional charge of defeating the administration of justice in a separate Khayelitsha murder case after failing to arrange travel and accommodation for a key witness.

Following an extensive investigation by the Anti-Corruption Unit, the docket was handed over to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved charges against the officers on 26 counts of fraud and one count of defeating the administration of justice.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile