Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Six inmates escape after armed gang ambushes police truck on way to court

UncategorizedNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

Six inmates escaped after an armed gang ambushed the police truck they were travelling in en route to court, Gauteng police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the truck was ambushed by three armed suspects driving a silver Audi on the corner of Barry Marais and Rondebult streets in Brakpan.

Muridili said the inmates were being transported to court in Vosloorus.

Five of the escapees were due in court for a Dawn Park business robbery, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm. The sixth escapee was due to make his first appearance on a shoplifting case.

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.