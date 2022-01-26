SIU report refers over 220 officials for disciplinary action over tender fraud

Share this article

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) says that 186 people have been referred for prosecution after its widespread investigation into corruption and fraud with COVID-19 contracts. Although many have welcomed the Presidency’s transparency in revealing the report, the details have painted an ominous picture. At least 224 officials were referred for disciplinary action and three for executive action.

The value placed on 45 of the cases stands at R2.1 billion. Over R551-million earmarked to procure procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other lifesaving resources during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic also need to be recovered.

Amnesty International South Africa says corruption must stop being looked at as politicians stealing money, but from a human rights violation perspective. Amnesty International says every single cent lost through corruption has been taken from a person who has a right to dignity, housing, water, and healthcare.

VOC