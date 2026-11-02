Sileku Calls on CATA and CODETA to Reassure Commuters Amid Ongoing Taxi Violence

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

During his visit in Mfuleni taxi rank this morning, to oversee taxi operations after the deadly taxi-related fight which led to the closure of several taxi ranks lastweek, Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku says public transport services remain operational despite commuters experiencing delays and fears linked to ongoing taxi violence.

Sileku visited various taxi ranks, including Khayelitsha, Site C, Mfuleni and Wynberg, which were mostly affected by taxi-related violence between two big taxi associations in the province, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA) over disputed routes in Delft, Langa, and Epping. More than 10 people were killed during the rivalry.

Speaking to VOC News at Mfuleni taxi rank, Sileku called on CATA and CODETA leadership to reassure commuters that their safety will be protected and that there will be no further disruptions.

“My observation is that taxis are operating, but commuters are taking a little longer to reach their destinations. Taxis are also taking longer than usual to fill up. In some instances, commuters have told me that when they arrive at the informal pick-up points where they normally wait for taxis, the taxis are usually already there. However, today, there were no taxis at some of these locations. I understand why this is happening because there is an element of fear among both commuters and taxi drivers. We are therefore monitoring the situation to ensure that we address this potential problem. What is encouraging, however, is that there has been no complete disruption of public transport. People are still able to get to work and school, although their journeys are taking longer than usual,” said Sileku.

Sileku added that following a meeting with the associations, authorities hope to restore normal services, warning that any violation of existing court orders could result in contempt of court proceedings and sanctions.

“What I hope to achieve is for people’s lives to return to normal. The associations must come out of the meeting and assure the public that they will put an end to what is currently happening. People must be able to use public transport as they normally would. There must be no shootings, intimidation, road closures or interference with any form of public transport. There are different modes of public transport, and none of them should be disrupted. If certain operators do not want to operate, they should allow those who are willing to continue providing services to do so,” he said.

When asked about the interim court interdict and possible consequences if it is violated, Sileku said if anyone fails to comply with a court order, the Department of Mobility will follow the same process used in Somerset West, and they will approach the courts, and if those responsible are found guilty of contempt of court, there will be consequences.

“When it comes to court orders, I think we should look at a practical example of what they mean. We had a similar permanent court order in Somerset West following an impasse involving taxi operators. Once we obtained video footage and evidence showing that the court order had been violated, we took the matter to court. Those found guilty of contempt of court received suspended sentences for three years. They are now contesting that decision,” Sileku said.

Photo: @IsaacSileku