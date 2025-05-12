More VOCFM News

Shukri Conrad Named Proteas All-Format Head Coach

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has officially appointed Cape Town native Shukri Conrad (58) as the Proteas Men’s all-format head coach—cementing his leadership across all three formats of the game.

The announcement was made on Friday, 9 May, with CSA confirming that Conrad, who has been in charge of the Test side since January 2023, will now also take the reins of the One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) teams.

His tenure as all-format coach will begin with the T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand in July.

Conrad succeeds Rob Walter, who stepped down last month after two years in the role.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Conrad expressed both gratitude and excitement for the journey ahead.

“A few years ago, when I was given the Test job, I remember thinking, ‘It doesn’t get bigger than this’—that was the highlight of my coaching career,” he said.

“Now, to be entrusted with all three formats—this tops it all.”

Reflecting on his journey to this point, he added:

“There were moments when it felt like it would never happen, but Alhamdulilah, Allah is the best of planners. We stay true to what we believe in, always protect the game, and eventually, things work out.”

“I’m truly honoured and very excited about the years ahead and, Insha Allah, I hope we can finally bring home that elusive ICC trophy.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

