Several suspects expected in Blue Downs Magistrate court

Several suspects are expected in the Blue Downs Magistrate court in connection with unlicensed firearms.

This includes a 30-year-old man and 28-year-old woman found with Star 9mm pistol with ammunition in Kraaifontein. Police say the pair were found roaming the streets at around 1.20am. The Western Cape Flying Squad confiscated two zip guns and ammunition in Wallacedene, detaining three suspects aged between 27 and 47.

Nearby, police caught up to a 33-year-old man who attempted to dispose of a bag with a rifle inside.