Several South African residents unimpressed when power-cuts returned in certain parts of the country at the weekend

By Kouthar Sambo

Several South African residents were left unimpressed when power-cuts returned in certain parts of the country at the weekend. However, since then Eskom has downgraded load shedding to Stage 4 following the recovery of units at three power stations.

Some analysts believe the recent move serves as a soft launch to the return of load shedding. Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, energy analyst Chris Yellend cited Eskom’s incident at the Majuba Power Station in Mpumalanga, which resulted in the cascading failure of all six units.

“The incident resulted in 3600 megawatts of power going out of service at around 17h30-18h00 on Saturday evening. This plunged us into Stage 3 load shedding – they added they had been running their open cycle gas turbines in the previous week and that they needed space to replenish diesel and water reserves,” contextualised Yellend.

*Listen further as he unpacks the lastest on this matter.

Photo:@Eskom_SA/X