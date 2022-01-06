Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Several displaced after fire breaks out in Cathkin Informal Settlement, Heideveld

Numerous homes were destroyed and several people displaced when a fire swept through Cathkin Informal Settlement in Heideveld this morning.
The City’s Fire and Rescue Service received the emergency call shortly after 04h00 that informal structures were alight in the area.
Crews from Epping, Gugulethu and Ottery fire stations responded, with a total of 5 firefighting appliances and 24 firefighters arriving to quell the blaze.
The fire was extinguished before 06h00 and no injuries or fatalities were reported.
