Seven family members shot dead in Limpopo

Police say seven family members have been shot dead allegedly by a family member at Jimmy Jones village outside Malamulele in Limpopo.

It is alleged the family was about to have a family meeting to solve a family dispute when one of them produced a firearm and started shooting.

It is alleged the suspect did not want one of the family members to stay at his homestead.

After realising that the family member he did not want to stay at the homestead came to attend the family meeting, he started the shooting indiscriminately.

One of the deceased is a pregnant woman.

The suspect, a male nurse at a hospital in Polokwane, later handed himself to the Thohoyandou police station.

Investigations are at an advanced stage.

Koster

Meanwhile, just days following the 16 Days of Activism against the abuse of Women and Children, the community of Koster near Rustenburg in the North West is reeling from shock after a 28-year-old woman was allegedly burnt to death by her 30 year old boyfriend.

It is alleged that the accused, Sipho Sibanda doused Mmatlala Moahlodi with petrol and set her alight in front of her home on Thursday last week before allegedly fleeing the scene.

VIDEO: Koster community reeling from shock after a woman allegedly burnt to death by her boyfriend:

