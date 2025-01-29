Service delivery in state clinics sparks concern

Several residents have expressed grave concern about the quality of service they receive when utilising state health care health, especially on the Cape Flats.

Speaking to VOC News, residents expressed some of their grievances, appealing to local government to bring about change.

“I have visited several local clinics, and I am beyond shocked at what I witness. Hygiene is not prioritised at all, in fact, we get sick after visiting these places,” one resident shared.

“If I had a choice, I would go to a private facility but I am unemployed and need health care. What concerns me is the long waiting periods and the fact that there is no structure at all. It is like they (staff) make up the rules as they go and we the patients end up spending hours and hours at the clinic.”

“Something needs to be done about our health system. We as seniors have contributed all these taxes now, and we are so scared to get sick because of how we get treated. The staff think they are doing us a favour,” a pensioner stressed.

While many shared negative experiences, some residents said they were satisfied with the services received.

“Not all clinics are the same. Some nurses are genuinely nice and try to make the experience pleasant.”

“I have been at a clinic a few times and the staff were really helpful, but I do feel that it depends on where you go and also what time you go.”

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Wednesday, Saadiq Kariem Chief Operating Officer, Western Cape Department of Health said it is concerning to hear some of these stories as the role of the health department is to assist those in need of medical care.

“We acknowledge all concerns. We are working to address them and make patients’ experiences more pleasant. As a department, we strive to ensure that patients are assisted with dignity and respect. We want to inform the public that recent budget cuts have placed significant strain on services provided at these facilities and even on our staff, who now have to take on additional responsibilities to ensure that all operations run smoothly. This is not an excuse, but the reality in many departments. We appeal to the public to note that we prioritise emergency cases, which might be the reason why there may be long waiting periods,” he added.

For those who wish to share some of their grievances, kindly call 0860 142 142 and press “1” or send an email to service@westerncape.gov.za.

Image: Pixabay

Listen to the full audio: