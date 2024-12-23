Security tightened at Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court following protests

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has announced additional security measures to safeguard the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court.

On Saturday evening, 21 December, protesters stormed the court’s security gate, smashing windows and setting the front entrance alight.

The unrest is believed to have been triggered by the death of a suspected gang leader in police custody. In response, the department stated that systems are being implemented to ensure the continuation of court operations despite the damage.

Community members have accused the police’s Anti-Gang Unit of assaulting the individual before his death. However, reports indicate that the man, allegedly a prominent gangster, suffered a fatal heart attack during questioning by the unit.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has launched an investigation into the matter.

Speaking to VOC News, Graham Lindhorst, Chairperson of the Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum (CPF) strongly condemned the actions of the protesters, emphasizing the need for lawful recourse.

“We condemn these actions by the community. There’s no justification for taking the law into one’s own hands, even if there is unhappiness. We urge law enforcement to bring those responsible to book. The court is a vital service center for our community, and this destruction only sets us back.”

He also called on the community to act responsibly:

“Everything must be done to bring the perpetrators to justice. We urge the community to refrain from such actions, as they are not in the best interests of the broader community.”

VOC News

Photo: Angus McKenzie/Facebook