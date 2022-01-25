SCOPA to look into public funds allegations against Ramaphosa

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts will today hold discussions on the misuse of public funds allegations.

It follows receipt of a letter wherein MP Mervyn Dirks demanded clarity over president Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent statements in which he said was aware that state funds were being abused but failed to report it.

Scopa chairperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, says the ANC’s snap suspension of Dirks has no material bearing on the matter, as the committee reserves the right to invite or summon any person to appear before it.

Dirks has meanwhile filed an urgent application in the Cape Town High Court to halt last week’s suspension, challenging the ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina’s powers.