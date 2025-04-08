School Gardens: A Sustainable Solution to Hunger and Learning

School gardens have the potential to combat hunger and enhance learning—yet many communities have yet to unlock this powerful resource. The Sprightly Seed, a non-profit organisation (NPO), is working to change that by equipping parents and communities with the tools and knowledge to grow and sustain school gardens that nourish both body and mind.

Jade Orgill, Managing Director and Human Development Specialist at The Sprightly Seed, says her passion stems from firsthand experience working with rural schools and a deep belief in the healing power of growing food.

“While working in schools, I realised the urgent need for a nutrition programme,” says Orgill. “Starting The Sprightly Seed allowed me to combine that need with my passion for community development and food security.”

She notes that each school community is unique. “At some schools, parents volunteer. At others, elderly community members lend a hand. We integrate the programme into school life—teachers use gardens as outdoor classrooms, eco-clubs are formed, and children take part in maintaining the gardens.”

Parents who contribute their time to the gardens often receive baskets of fresh vegetables in return—a gesture of gratitude that also reinforces the garden’s value to the community.

The Sprightly Seed believes that when communities take ownership of school gardens, they become sustainable, long-term solutions to food insecurity. Beyond providing nutritious food, they foster educational enrichment and promote intergenerational learning and collaboration.

To support or donate to The Sprightly Seed, email thesprightlyseed@gmail.com, call Jade Orgill at 079 939 4377, or visit www.thesprightlyseed.org.

Listen to full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Facebook/The Sprightly Seed