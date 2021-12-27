SAWS issues Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive rain for majority of SA

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says there will be widespread showers and thundershowers over large parts of South Africa today. The service issued an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain.

This includes the parts of the North-West, Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga Limpopo.

Severe thunderstorms are also expected over the eastern interior of the Western Cape along the Little and Central Karoo.

The SAWS has warned that the rain could result in flooding of roads and bridges, flooding of settlements and low-lying causing danger to life as well as poor driving conditions.