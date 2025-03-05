SASSA WC responds to Beneficiaries’ concerns over poor treatment at offices

SASSA beneficiaries have voiced concerns over their experiences at local offices, citing mistreatment by staff and security guards. Many feel disrespected during their visits, adding frustration to an already challenging process.

Acting Regional Executive Manager for SASSA in the Western Cape, Sbu Nhlangothi, assured beneficiaries that the agency takes these complaints seriously.

“We are doing our utmost best to speak to our officials about treating clients with respect. This is something we do not take lightly, and we act decisively when we receive complaints of mistreatment,” he said.

Nhlangothi also clarified that security guards stationed at SASSA offices are not employed by the agency and, therefore, cannot assist with grant-related queries.

“We have trained officials who are there to assist beneficiaries. Security guards are only responsible for access control and cannot provide any assistance with SASSA-related matters,” he explained.

To improve service delivery, he added that measures are in place to help those in need, such as queue walkers to assist beneficiaries and prioritization of the elderly, vulnerable individuals, and mothers with young children.

