SASSA gold cards set to be discontinued by 1 March

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has announced that all SASSA gold cards will be discontinued at the end of February 2025.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Friday, SASSA National Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the process of changing to Postbank black cards has been extended countless times and they have been left with little choice, but to have the gold cards discontinued.

“From the 1 March SASSA golds cards will not be acceptable. Beneficiaries will need to swop to Postbank black cards to access their grants. We urge all beneficiaries to make the change as soon as possible to avoid disappointment at the start of March,” he added.

When asked if another extension would be granted, Letsatsi said their hands are tied, however, the Postbank has stated that Postbank branches can be used in the interim.

“Although we encourage beneficiaries to swop their gold cards to black cards, the Postbank has announced that funds can be accessed through its branches, however, we want beneficiaries to make the changes to avoid long queues or worse, funds not being paid out timeously due to thousands of people opting to use the Post Bank branches as oppose to changing from SASSA gold cards to Postbank black cards,” he added.

If you have not upgraded to the Postbank black Card, dial *120*218*3# to find outlets in your area.

Listen to full audio below: