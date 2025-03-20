SASSA gold cards expire as Postbank migration continues

The clock has run out for South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) beneficiaries still using the old gold cards, as they officially stop working from Thursday, 20 March. However, while the deadline has arrived, Postbank has assured grant recipients that card swaps will continue beyond today.

Earlier this week, Postbank confirmed that 1.1 million beneficiaries had successfully transitioned to the new black Postbank cards, but over a million more are yet to make the switch.

Out of the 2.9 million grant recipients previously using gold cards, many may now need alternative ways to access their money.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Social Development Minister Jaco Londt urged beneficiaries not to panic as those who miss the deadline, can still be collected at select post offices.

“Postbank says you have until the end of June to switch over to their Black Cards. Alternatively, you can withdraw your grant money at a Post Office by taking your ID and cell phone.”

Londt also raised concerns about long queues and poor communication at some Postbank sites, particularly in Vredenburg, where beneficiaries were left waiting for hours in the heat.

He encouraged beneficiaries to consider opening their own bank accounts and requesting SASSA to deposit grants directly. Several banks, retailers, and community organizations have stepped in to assist beneficiaries with account openings and paperwork submissions.

“These outreach efforts must continue to ensure that all beneficiaries can access their grants in the next payment cycle,” Londt added.

More Postbank card swap locations

To ease the transition, Postbank has expanded its card migration service points in the Western Cape, adding several new locations from 20 March:

• Spar Khayelitsha

• Spar Hilltop

• Spar Saldanha

• Spar Langebaan

• Spar Vredendal

• Spar Eersteriver

• Spar Clanwilliam

• Super Spar Zevenwacht

• Spar Cape Station

• Spar Wynberg

• Super Spar Gugulethu

• Super Spar Vangate

• SaveMor Worcester

• Super Belhar

• SaveMor Marina

Beneficiaries who still need to swap their cards are encouraged to visit these locations or their nearest Postbank service point to avoid any further disruptions in accessing their grants.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied