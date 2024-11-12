SASSA extends validity of expired gold cards

Following several concerns raised by the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant beneficiaries about their gold cards expiring at the end of 2024, SASSA said beneficiaries should be rest assured that they will have access to their grants.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday morning, Paseka Letsatsi SASSA national spokesperson said SASSA has extended the validity of the gold cards until their new system has been rolled out.

“Grant beneficiaries would be able to continue using their expired cards for social grant payment transactions at ATMs, and retail outlets,” he explained.

Meanwhile a nationwide roll-out of the Postbank Black Card has begun in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Gauteng, Northern Cape and North- West provinces, with the Western Cape expected to see the introduction of these cards in 2025.

Postbank spokesperson Bongani Diako said gold card beneficiaries in areas where we have not yet started issuing Black Cards have no reason to be concerned as they would still be able to access their funds.

“Gold cards will continue to work until we issue them with new Black Cards. So, they must ignore any conflicting information, including any advice that they must change their payment method,” added Diako.

Listen to full audio below: