SASSA assures beneficiaries access to grants amid card switch deadline

With just under three weeks to go before the 20 March deadline, about 1.9 million SASSA Gold Card holders still need to switch to the Postbank Black Card. However, the agency has reassured beneficiaries that social grant payments will continue, even if they have not yet received their new cards.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Acting Regional Executive Manager for SASSA in the Western Cape, Sbu Nhlangothi, said that alternative payment options would be available for those still awaiting their Postbank black cards.

“This is a question we are always confronted with, beneficiaries can rest assured, although their cards will stop working, their grants will still be paid,” Nhlangothi confirmed.

He explained that Postbank had provided several solutions for beneficiaries, including the cardless option, where grants could be accessed through e-wallet methods, and the possibility of receiving grants directly from Post Office branches.

“It is important to note that although the deadline is on the 20 March, Postbank will continue to issue the new black cards,” he added.

VOC News

